There’s a big difference between having data and being able to use it to optimize operations.

By
Clarion Energy Content Directors
-
abb logo

There’s a big difference between having data and being able to use it to optimize operations. Fortunately, current technology is helping to bridge that gap by applying AI and machine learning to the challenge. This paper by ARC the Advisory Group explores how cloud-enabled software, such as ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite, can help improve operations by extending asset life, smooth process performance, promote safety and sustainability, and optimize the supply chain.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display