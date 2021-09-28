Amid unprecedented change and the rapid pace of innovation, digitalization is no longer tomorrow’s idea. We take what the future promises and make it real for our customers today. Through our Xcelerator portfolio, we blur the boundaries between engineering domains and speed up digital transformation.

Welcome to Siemens Digital Industries Software. Where today meets tomorrow.



The promise of tomorrow for our customers



By blurring the boundaries between industry domains – across both physical and digital worlds – we bring the technologies of tomorrow to our customers today.