Leveraging Technology to Optimize Your Utility & Grid Workforce Management and Improve Customer Satisfaction

Field service management is a crucial issue in today’s power and utility landscapes, as companies are measured on their customer engagement, communication and, most of all, duration of outages both planned and unplanned. When an electric utility’s scheduling and engagement is not efficient it can impact the bottom line. But it doesn’t have to be this way. Implementing sophisticated software solutions can help address these challenges.
Register for the webinar to learn:
- How to gain greater visibility into workforce operations
- How schedule optimization platforms can greatly improve efficiency and impact your bottom line
- How to improve brand reputation and customer satisfaction with field service management solutions that address customer engagement
Join ServicePower as they share their deep knowledge in the field service industry, present real-life use cases from organizations such as Alabama Power, Siemens and Northern Ireland Electric, and provide a live demo of their solutions.
