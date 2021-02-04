A Grid Disrupted

The grid is in chaos. In recent years, we’ve seen an explosive growth in DERs, microgrids and renewable integration. Extreme weather events are leading to longer, more frequent outages. A drier climate is creating hazardous wildfire conditions responsible for burning an average of over 7 million acres annually in just the US over the last decade. Storms, fire risks and the new distributed nature of the grid demands more real-time situational awareness than ever before.
Building a smarter, safer, more resilient grid that is ready for renewables starts and ends with real-time data, from more places on the distribution system. Enter non-conductive, highly accurate optical grid sensors — a new game changing technology that meets these new safety and data standards without introducing fire hazards. Join us to learn more about how utilities in the U.S. are using this ground-breaking technology to manage the chaos.
Presented By:
Sponsored By: Micatu
At Micatu, we build innovative optical sensing solutions that allow utilities to take control back from the chaos of the grid by measuring it more safely and accurately with light. As the first to commercialize an optical sensing platform, Micactu proudly offers one of the safest grid sensing solutions on the market today.
Our optical sensors are safer because they are non-conductive and do not pass electrons. They are more accurate because light is a simply a better way to measure power. Our flagship Gridview platform measures voltage, current, vibration, harmonics and temperature on the grid within +/- 0.5% accuracy. With this unprecedented accuracy, engineers can get the data they need in all the areas they need it whether overhead, underground, in a substation or solar farm from 4kV all the way to 69kV. Rather than the dangerous work of passing electrons with the installation of conventional instrument transformers such as PTs and CTs, crews can hang Micatu sensors faster, more safely, without creating wildfire risks.
