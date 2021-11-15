The Enterprise Software product group is part of the Grid Automation business unit in ABB’s Power Grids division. ABB is a global leader in power and automation technologies. Our solutions improve the efficiency, productivity and quality of our customers’ operations while minimizing environmental impact. Innovation is at the forefront of what we do and many of the technologies that drive modern society were pioneered by ABB. The Enterprise Software product group offers an unparalleled range of solutions for asset performance management, operations and workforce management, network control and energy portfolio management.