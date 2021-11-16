Texas lands $1 billion investment in solar and battery projects

Petroleum products firm Chem-Energy will invest more than $1 billion in solar and battery plant facilities in Central Texas.

Two facilities with a combined capacity of 400 MW/800 MWh of battery storage and 600 MW of solar power generation will be built in Caldwell County beginning in Spring 2022. The first facility -- constructed on 3,511 acres near Uhland -- is expected to be operational in 2023.

The facilities will provide clean energy and grid stability to ERCOT and the Texas grid.

“Caldwell County is the perfect strategic choice for our flagship operations in Texas,” said Robert Hayward, COO of Chem-Energy Corporation. “With available land in a growing region, close proximity to Texas State University and a robust workforce pipeline, the Texas Innovation Corridor provides an ideal environment for our organization’s growth.”

In the first year, 400 permanent employees will be hired to support the projects. One of the facilities will be home to the country's first standardized solar PV and battery storage training facility.

Mortenson Construction will serve as the engineer and builder of the solar facilities, while KORE Power will provide the high energy density NMC batteries for power storage and Invenergy Services will provide back office administrative, energy asset management and operations and maintenance support. Soundgrid Partners will provide project management, technical advice, and support, Chem-Energy said.

“Chem-Energy’s innovative approach to solar energy will result in a facility design unlike anything seen before in the industry,” said Brad Heitland, business development executive for Mortenson Construction. “Solar projects tend to be larger and more complex than other energy generators. I firmly believe that we will be setting a new standard for energy production both in the Texas Innovation Corridor and throughout the state.”