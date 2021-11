Texas lands $1 billion investment in solar and battery projects

Read more: Texas adds battery storage to support grid ahead of winter

In the first year, 400 permanent employees will be hired to support the projects. One of the facilities will be home to the country's first standardized solar PV and battery storage training facility.

Mortenson Construction will serve as the engineer and builder of the solar facilities, while KORE Power will provide the high energy density NMC batteries for power storage and Invenergy Services will provide back office administrative, energy asset management and operations and maintenance support. Soundgrid Partners will provide project management, technical advice, and support, Chem-Energy said.

“Chem-Energy’s innovative approach to solar energy will result in a facility design unlike anything seen before in the industry,” said Brad Heitland, business development executive for Mortenson Construction. “Solar projects tend to be larger and more complex than other energy generators. I firmly believe that we will be setting a new standard for energy production both in the Texas Innovation Corridor and throughout the state.”