WEC Energy Group taking $302M stake in 190-MW Jayhawk Wind Farm with long-term PPA to Facebook

A Wisconsin-based utility group is buying a controlling stake in a Kansas wind farm for $302 million.

WEC Energy Group is acquiring a 90-percent interest in the Jayhawk Wind Farm under construction in Bourbon and Crawford counties, Kansas. The 190-MW Jayhawk, once operational, will generate carbon-free electricity under long-term contract to Facebook.

Apex Clean Energy is developing the Kansas wind farm and hopes to reach commercial operation by the end of this year. Invenergy will acquire the remaining 10 percent of the Jayhawk project and operate the site.

The investment is part of the WEC Energy Group’s $16 billion ESG Progress Plan — the largest 5-year capital plan in the company’s history. It calls for investment in efficiency, sustainability and growth.

“Our commitment to the Jayhawk project is the next step forward in our comprehensive plan to build a bright, sustainable future, serve strong vibrant customers and continue to grow earnings from our portfolio of renewable energy assets,” said Gale Klappa, executive chairman.

The Jayhawk Wind Farm will have 70 GE wind turbines. The transaction is subject to receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.

IEA Constructors, a subsidiary of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, was awarded the contract to engineer, procure and build the 190-MW facility. Work on the Jayhawk Wind Farm began in February, with Apex Clean energy handling management of the construction phase.

Kansas ranks fifth in the U.S. for wind power capacity with more than 6,500 MW and growing.

