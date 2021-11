Virginia offshore wind farm takes another step forward

Dominion Energy, Ørsted and Eversource Reach Deal on Contract to Charter Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (Courtesy: Dominion Energy)

DEME Offshore US lands Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind installation contract

DEME Offshore US, meanwhile, announced Friday that the company has secured a $1.1 billion balance of plant contract from Dominion Energy for construction of the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project in consortium with Prysmian. The total contract is valued at, at least, $1.9 billion.

The contract is the largest offshore wind installation contract ever awarded in the U.S., according to DEME. DEME will provide transportation and installation of 176 monopile transition piece foundations, three offshore substations, scour protection, and the supply and installation of export and inter-array submarine cable systems.

DEME Offshore will oversee the complete offshore installation works for the foundations, substations, infield cables, as well as part of the export cables. For the fulfillment of the project, DEME Offshore entered into a consortium with Prysmian, the world leader in underwater energy cable systems.

“DEME Offshore brings valuable industry knowledge and years of experience to our Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project,” said Joshua Bennett, Dominion Energy vice president of offshore wind. “We look forward to working with DEME Offshore to advance offshore wind off the coast of Virginia as we lead the Commonwealth’s clean-energy transition.”

The Biden administration set a goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030, a goal industry experts will be difficult to achieve given supply chain challenges and the immaturity of the U.S. offshore wind market. Last year, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam signed into law the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which sets a goal of producing at least 5,200 megawatts of offshore wind energy by 2034. The law set a target of 2045 for the commonwealth to achieve 100% carbon-free energy production.