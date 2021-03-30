Southern Power acquires 300-MW South Dakota wind farm from Invenergy

The wholesale energy arm of utility giant Southern Co. has acquired its 14th wind farm project and now owns more than 2.5 GW in wind power capacity.

Southern Power bought the 300-MW Deuel Harvest Wind Farm in South Dakota. Deuel Harvest was developed by Invenergy and achieved commercial operations last month.

The project generates electricity from 109 GE Renewable Energy turbines and has two future utility off-takers under long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). Great River Energy has committed to a 25-year deal buying the power and renewable energy credits beginning in January 2023 , while Xcel Energy has a 15-year PPA expected to start in October of this year.

“We are pleased to announce the acquisition of our 14th wind project,” said Southern Power President Bill Grantham. “Deuel Harvest is Southern Power’s largest wind project to date and will serve as an important piece of our growing renewable portfolio.”

Southern Power will become majority owner of the project. Invenergy will stay involved as a minority owner, while its services subsidiary will oversee operations and maintenance at Deuel Harvest Wind Farm.

Invenergy gained permits to build the $400 million project in 2019, according to reports.

With the addition of Deuel Harvest, Southern Power’s wind portfolio consists of more than 2,533 MW of wind generation. Southern Power’s wind facilities are a part of the company’s 4,928-MW renewable fleet, which consists of 43 solar and wind facilities operating or under construction.

Atlanta-based Southern Co. has a goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company owns numerous electric utilities, including Georgia Power, Alabama Power, Mississippi Power, as well as Southern Nuclear and several gas utilities.

