Siemens Energy to connect New York’s first offshore wind farm to the grid

Siemens Energy has been selected to connect New York's first utility-scale offshore wind project to the grid.

The 924-megawatt Sunrise Wind project, which is expected to reach commercial operation in 2024, will be the first offshore wind farm in the U.S. to be connected to the grid using a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system.

“To date, we have connected the offshore grid to the mainland 21 times, bringing more than 12 gigawatts of wind power to households in Europe. The fact that we are now able to proceed with our very first offshore HVDC grid connection project in the United States makes us proud,” said Tim Holt, member of the Executive Board at Siemens Energy. “Carbon-neutrality goals will not be met without wide-scale deployment of renewable energy projects like Sunrise Wind. There will be many more wind projects like this in the U.S. and we are happy to do our part to help provide the country with sustainable power.”

New York's Sunrise Wind project will be the first offshore wind farm in the U.S. to be connected to the grid using a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system. (Courtesy: Siemens Energy)

The HVDC system consists of two converter stations. Aker Solutions is responsible for the platform consisting of a steel jacket substructure, and a topside platform deck housing the electrical equipment.

Sunrise Wind is a joint venture between Ørsted and Eversource located 30 miles offshore Long Island. Once completed, the offshore wind farm will supply enough green energy to power nearly 600,000 homes. New York

The Biden administration set a goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030. New York has a goal of generating 70% of electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030.