Siemens Energy to connect New York’s first offshore wind farm to the grid

New York's Sunrise Wind project will be the first offshore wind farm in the U.S. to be connected to the grid using a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system. (Courtesy: Siemens Energy)

The HVDC system consists of two converter stations. Aker Solutions is responsible for the platform consisting of a steel jacket substructure, and a topside platform deck housing the electrical equipment.

Sunrise Wind is a joint venture between Ørsted and Eversource located 30 miles offshore Long Island. Once completed, the offshore wind farm will supply enough green energy to power nearly 600,000 homes. New York

The Biden administration set a goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030. New York has a goal of generating 70% of electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030.