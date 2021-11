NextEra wants to build offshore wind transmission for New York and New Jersey

Rendering of what Ocean Wind will look like from the Boardwalk at 5th Street (southern extent of wind farm), Ocean City, Cape May County. Credit: Ørsted.

Earlier this month, PSEG and Ørsted submitted several joint proposals for offshore wind transmission projects in New Jersey, named collectively Coastal Wind Link. The proposals were submitted into the PJM State Agreement Approach Proposal Window.

The U.S. Dept. of Energy will study transmission needs to support the country's burgeoning offshore wind market. The Biden administration wants to deploy 30 GW of offshore wind by 2030. The two-year study will be led by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.