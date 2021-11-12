NextEra wants to build offshore wind transmission for New York and New Jersey

A subsidiary of NextEra Energy has submitted transmission proposals to support the buildout of offshore wind projects in New York and New Jersey.

NextEra Energy Transmission submitted the New York Renewable Connect and New Jersey Seawind Connector proposals with PJM and NYISO regulators, respectively.

Regulators in New York and New Jersey are expected to select offshore wind transmission proposals in the second half of 2022. New York has a goal of developing 9 GW of offshore wind by 2035, while New Jersey hopes to bring 7.5 GW online over the same period.

"We believe no one in the industry can match our experience and unique skillset and we look forward to participating in this project," Eric Gleason, president of NextEra Energy Transmission, said in a statement.

Rendering of what Ocean Wind will look like from the Boardwalk at 5th Street (southern extent of wind farm), Ocean City, Cape May County. Credit: Ørsted.

Earlier this month, PSEG and Ørsted submitted several joint proposals for offshore wind transmission projects in New Jersey, named collectively Coastal Wind Link. The proposals were submitted into the PJM State Agreement Approach Proposal Window.

The U.S. Dept. of Energy will study transmission needs to support the country's burgeoning offshore wind market. The Biden administration wants to deploy 30 GW of offshore wind by 2030. The two-year study will be led by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.