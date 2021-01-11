Leeward’s 235-MW Aragonne Wind Project getting an upgrade

GE Renewable Energy announced today that it was selected by Leeward Renewable Energy as its wind turbine technology partner to repower its 90 MW Aragonne Wind Project in Guadalupe County, New Mexico. When combined with the new greenfield 145 MW Aragonne Mesa Wind project, the total wind farm output will increase to 235 MW.

As a part of this effort, GE will be providing a total of 86 2.x-127 and 2.3-116 wind turbines to Leeward. The Aragonne Wind repower will replace the project’s 90 existing units with new WTG technology, resulting in increased performance and reliability. The projects are anticipated to be completed in late 2021.

Aragonne is GE’s third new WTG supply contract with Leeward in the last 24 months—totaling nearly 500 MW—following agreements for Mountain Breeze Wind in Colorado and Lone Tree Wind in Illinois, which were both completed in 2020. Additionally, GE has worked with Leeward on multiple repower contracts for the company’s Sweetwater projects in Texas, totaling nearly 280 MW.

Tim White, GE Renewable Energy’s CEO for Onshore Americas, said, “GE Renewable Energy has a long-standing relationship with Leeward, with GE wind turbine technology powering many of their wind farms. We are delighted to work together again on the Aragonne projects, significantly increasing the wind farm’s energy output and helping to deliver even more affordable and sustainable renewable energy to their customers.”

Jason Allen, Leeward Renewable Energy CEO, said, “Leeward is pleased to partner with GE Renewable Energy on the expansion of our Aragonne complex with both the repower and greenfield projects. Together, we are modernizing one of Leeward’s legacy assets with GE’s advanced turbine technology and adding efficient generation capacity to our portfolio supporting our long-term growth strategy.”