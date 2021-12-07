Illinois wind farm opens, selling renewable energy to Microsoft

Operations at the 185 MW Glacier Sands wind project are under way, Cordelio Power announced Tuesday.

The wind farm, located in Mason County, Illinois, includes 43 Vestas V150-4.3 wind turbines. Microsoft Corporation will purchase 100% of the renewable energy generated from the project over a 15-year contract.

Cordelio announced it had completed financing for the project in July. The power producer oversees a pipeline of over 6,500 MW of wind, solar and storage projects in the Western and Midwestern U.S.

We have previously covered Microsoft entering into renewable power purchase agreements.

Microsoft will be speaking at next month’s POWERGEN International set for Dallas, Texas January 26-28, 2022. Learn more and register today!