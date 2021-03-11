GE, LM Wind Power partnering on planned turbine blade plant in UK

GE Renewable Energy plans to open a new offshore wind blade manufacturing in northeast England, the company announced.

The facility will be in Teesside and GE blade supplier LM Wind Power will set up and operate the plant. The plant will be focused on producing its 107-meter offshore wind turbine blades, a key component of GE’s Haliade-X turbine.

Workforce dedicated to the plant could total 750 new jobs directly and 1,500 indirect jobs created as a result, according to GE. The wind blade plant could be operational by 2023.

“This new plant will contribute to the development of an industrial cluster dedicated to offshore wind in the northeast of England,” Jerome Pecresse, president and CEO of GE Renewable Energy, said in a statement. “We are delighted to announce such a commitment for the renewable energy industry (and) we believe it will help develop a strong talent pool through the hiring and, more importantly, training of future colleagues.”

Indeed, Teesside has recently been designated as one of the United Kingdom’s newest free ports, according to the release. The UK is targeting 40 GW of offshore wind for commissioning by 2030.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also applauded the pact.

“Teesside will continue to drive forward our green industrial revolution as we capitalize on new opportunities to produce clean energy through a brand new offshore wind port on the River Tees,” Johnson said in a statement. “It will not only create thousands of jobs and harness the skills and expertise of this great industrial heartland, but also boost investment into the area as we build back greener.”

The United Kingdom is a global leader in offshore wind capacity at close to 10 GW and has total wind power fleet of nearly 11,000 turbines which can produce up to 24 GW. Wind power accounts for about a quarter of the British power generation mix.