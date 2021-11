First commercial-scale U.S. offshore wind project celebrates groundbreaking

Today marked a milestone in America's transition to a clean energy future with the groundbreaking of @VineyardWindUS 1. Vineyard Wind will generate electricity for more than 400,000 homes and create 3,600 full time jobs. Take a look at today's celebration: pic.twitter.com/HlCtLEW20Y — AVANGRID (@AVANGRID) November 19, 2021

The project closed on $2.3 billion of senior debt financing in September. Vineyard Wind 1 will use GE’s Haliade-X wind turbine generators, the most powerful in operation to date. With this selection, GE Renewable Energy is poised to play a pivotal role in the development of offshore wind power in the U.S., which will be a major source of investments and job creation up and down the supply chain in communities across the region.

The Biden administration has a goal of deploying 30 GW of offshore wind by 2030. Last month, the administration announced plans to explore commercial offshore wind development in new areas off the Carolinas and the Gulf Coast.

"Our administration is proud to have worked with Vineyard Wind and a wide range of partners to help make Massachusetts a national leader in advancing clean, offshore wind energy development," Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker wrote on Twitter.