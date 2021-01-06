Evergy wind power production tops 75 million MWh

Kansas-Missouri utility Evergy achieved a milestone in wind energy generation late last month.

The Kansas City, Mo.-based Evergy announced that its wind farms had topped 75 million MWh of production by the week of Dec. 29, 2020. The company’s release equated that to powering Kansas City Chiefs’ home Arrowhead Stadium at game time levels for 850 years.

Evergy’s over generation mix is still approximately 40 percent coal-fired power, but the utility has upped its renewables portion from one percent to more than a quarter of the total in about 10 years, according to the company’s website.

Among its wind energy assets includes the 149-MW Spearville facility in Kansas. Evergy touts itself as the first utility owner of commercial-scale wind farms in that state.

The Spearville project dates back to the early part of this century. Evergy forerunner Kansas City Power & Light completed the Spearville I wind farm and made it operational in 2006.

“Evergy has been expanding wind energy production in the Midwest for more than a decade. With 4,600 megawatts of owned and contracted wind generation, our wind portfolio helps fuel Kansas’ No. 2 state ranking for wind generation as a percentage of total generation,” reads the company’s news release on the wind production milestone.

The board of directors recently named David Campbell as its new CEO beginning Monday. He succeeded the retiring Terry Bassham.

Campbell was previously chief financial officer at Vistra Energy and led its portfolio transformation and greenhouse gas reduction goals, according to reports.

“The (Evergy) search committee focused on identifying a proven leader with deep industry experience, who has a strong reputation for having led value-building transformations and one who understands Evergy and its importance to the communities we serve. In David, we have found that leader,” read the announcement of Campbell’s hiring.

Evergy provides electric power and service to about 1.6 million customers in the two states. It was created through the merger of Kansas City Power & Light parent firm Great Plains Energy and Westar Energy in 2018.