U.S. connected 2.8 GW wind power capacity to the grid in Q2

The U.S. connected 2.8 gigawatts of wind power capacity to the grid in the second quarter of 2021, according to analysis by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Q2 2021 was one of the strongest second quarters on record for wind power capacity additions, according to the analysis. The U.S. now has 127 GW of cumulative wind power capacity with a pipeline of 62 GW under development through 2025.

“Wind power is the dominant source of renewable energy in the U.S., and it is helping to drive the transformation of the nation’s power grid away from fossil fuels,” S&P analysts Justin Horwath and Krizka Danielle Del Rosario wrote. “The turning point occurred in 2020 when renewable energy became the second-most prevalent source of electricity behind natural gas.”

The U.S. wind power capacity pipeline includes 8.6 GW in advanced development. Wyoming leads the nation with 5.2 GW of capacity in late project stages. Apex Clean Energy is the largest owner of planned wind energy installations with 8 GW of projects under development.