EDF Renewables: Maverick solar farms now generating 225 MW for SC Edison, Shell PPAs

Two California utility-scale solar projects totaling more than 300 MW in generation capacity are now commercially operational, according to the company which owns them.

The Maverick 1 and 4 solar projects are completed and producing electricity on federally managed land in Riverside County. EDF Renewables North America, an offshoot of French utility giant EDF Group, leads the project.

Part of the larger Palen Solar project, Maverick 1 can generate up to 173 MW and Maverick 4 about 136 MW at capacity. Maverick 1 delivers 125 MW of its output to utility Southern California Edison and Maverick 4 supplies 100 MW to Shell Energy North America, both under 15-year power purchase agreements (PPA),

“EDF Renewables is pleased to partner with Southern California Edison and Shell to help California meet its clean energy and low-carbon goals through the Maverick Solar Projects,” commented Ryan Pfaff, Executive Vice President, Grid-Scale Power at EDF Renewables. “The backing of local, state and federal government is critically important to renewable development and we thank all those who supported this project through its development.”

See PE’s full coverage of the utility-scale solar power industry

Subscribe to our free, weekly newsletter for more stories like this

In addition to economic benefits for Riverside County, the projects combined generate enough clean energy to meet the consumption of up to 110,000 average California homes. This is equivalent to avoiding more than 498,000 metric tons of CO₂ emissions annually which represents the greenhouse gas emissions from 107,000 passenger vehicles driven over the course of one year, according to reports.

EDF Renewables’ Asset Optimization group will perform operations and maintenance services for the life of the Project. The group will provide NERC compliance support, remote monitoring, and balance-of-plant management to maximize power production.

Construction plans and the PPAs on the Maverick solar projects date back to 2017.

EDF Renewables’ North American portfolio consists of 16 GW of developed projects and 11 GW under service contracts.