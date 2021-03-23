CPV planning 175-MW Backbone Solar Farm atop former Vindex/Arch coal mine

Clarion Energy Content Directors

Independent power producer and developer Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) plans to build a 175-MW solar farm on the site of a former coal mine in Maryland.

CPV is seeking state approval for construction and operation of the planned Backbone Solar Farm. Backbone would be built on the former Vindex/Arch Coal mining sites just north of Kitzmiller, MD. The mines were closed recently.

The project will be sited on approximately 1,100 acres of the former mine property and generate enough emission-free electricity to power approximately 30,000 average Maryland homes.

CPV has been conducting environmental, geotechnical, electrical, and engineering studies on the property since early 2020. The start of construction is planned for early 2022 with the start of operations targeted for mid-2023.

“This project exemplifies CPV’s mission to deliver responsible energy while creating significant positive benefits for the region in which it is located,” said CPV Executive Vice President Sean Finnerty. “We are grateful for the warm reception we’ve received and look forward to working with the community as we move forward with the project.”

“Competitive Power Ventures’ proposal to invest in a new solar energy facility in Garrett County is welcome news and a win-win for the people of our region,” said Sen. George C. Edwards (District 1). “The project’s re-purposing of a former coal mine reduces the need to take additional farmland out of production while providing a much-needed economic boost as we work to build back from the impact of the COVID pandemic.”

At its March 16 regular meeting, the Garrett County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution supporting the project. In addition, key local groups have expressed support for the project.

“We are excited that Garrett County has been chosen as the site for a large, utility scale renewable energy project,” said Jennifer Walsh, Executive Director of The Greater Cumberland Committee (TGCC), the leading economic development organization in the region. “In addition to the positive impacts to our entire region, several TGCC member companies and organizations are excited about the opportunities this project presents. CPV has created several world-class energy projects across the country and TGCC looks forward to working closely with CPV and government officials in both Annapolis and locally to build another here in Garrett County.”

Once approved, the project is expected to take 14 months to build and will employ over 150 workers during construction.

CPV is part of OPC Energy Ltd. The independent producer also developed and owns numerous competitive market gas-fired plants in the eastern U.S.