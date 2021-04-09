Construction begins on the 4K-acre solar facility in Texas

Everything is bigger in Texas, goes the saying, and Rosendin’s Renewable Energy Group (REG) certainly agrees.

The 500MW Aktina Renewable Power Project calls for the installation of 1.4 million solar modules across 4,000 acres in Wharton County, located outside the Houston Metro area. The complete project should be online in the first half of 2022, said the company.

Rosendin is constructing the Aktina project with Tokyo Gas America, Ltd. (TGA). To meet growing regional demand, power generated at Aktina will be brought online in blocks starting in mid-2021 and sold to the ERCOT wholesale market.

To construct the Aktina facility, Rosendin hired 500 employees and union contractors with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) following all COVID-19 safety protocols. The team is currently comprised of over 30% women which significantly surpasses industry averages.

Parent company Tokyo Gas is on track to own over 1,365 MWdc of total renewable energy capacity globally. The company aims to grow renewable power capacity to 5GW by 2030 and achieve net-zero CO2 emissions as outlined in the company’s ‘Compass 2030’ vision.

Rosendin is the only Tier 1 Solar EPC in the industry that designs and self performs the full spectrum of low-, medium-, and high voltage electrical, substation and transmission work. Over the past 15 years, REG has delivered over 3GW of solar project installations in the U.S. and Canada, with more than 1GW currently under construction and over 2GW in development.

“Rosendin is a trusted partner that is dedicated to building strong, diverse teams that provide career opportunities for anyone interested in building our infrastructure, and we are thrilled to contribute to this landmark project,” said Damon Sebren, IBEW Local 716 Business Manager.

Originally published by Jennifer Runyon on renewableenergyworld.com