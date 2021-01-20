150-MW Hardin solar generating facility acquired by Dominion Energy



Dominion Energy announced that one of its subsidiaries has acquired the 150 MW Hardin solar generating facility, which recently entered service in Hardin County, Ohio, from Chicago-based renewables developer Invenergy.

Facebook will take the electricity generated at the facility as well as the renewable energy credits, under a long-term agreement signed prior to the project’s construction.

This marks Dominion Energy’s first solar energy investment in Ohio, where the company owns and operates a Cleveland-based natural gas local distribution company serving 1.2 million customer accounts in northeastern Ohio. Dominion owns solar arrays in nine other states, including in North Carolina, South Carolina and Utah, where the company also owns and operates gas utilities.

Dominion Energy closed on the acquisition in 2020, and construction activities were completed in December.

“With this solar project, Dominion Energy is expanding our solar generating portfolio into Ohio, where we have a deep history of serving our customers and communities through our local distribution business,” said Diane Leopold, executive vice president and chief operating officer. “We continue to acquire and/or develop clean energy projects for companies like Facebook that are looking to reduce their carbon footprints and to contribute to combating climate change.”

“Invenergy is proud to further our partnerships with both Dominion Energy and Facebook, which reflect our commitment to sustainability that carries across our work with utilities and corporate renewable energy purchasers alike,” said Ted Romaine, senior vice president of Origination at Invenergy. “Invenergy Services will also bring our award-winning operations and maintenance expertise to the project.”