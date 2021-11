RWE plans €50 billion investment in renewables by 2030

Triple offshore wind capacity from 2.4 GW to 8 GW

Expand onshore wind and solar from 7 GW to 20 GW (solar from 1 GW to 8 GW)

Increase installed battery capacity from .6 GW to 3 GW

RWE said it also plans to add gas generation capacity of "at least 2 GW, which will have a clear decarbonization roadmap." The company currently has 14 GW of installed flexible generation, including the second-largest gas-fired power station fleet in Europe.

For green hydrogen development, RWE aims to increase its electrolyser capacity to 2 GW.