Terra-Gen, Mortenson commence EPC contract on hybrid solar-storage project

Mortenson will lead engineering, procurement and construction work on a combined 3 GW solar and storage project in California.

Renewable energy developer Terra-Gen contracted Mortenson to begin work on the Edwards & Sanborn solar and energy storage project in Kern County. Edwards & Sanborn will consist of 1,118 MW of solar capacity and 2,165 MWh of energy storage.

Terra-Gen called it the largest project of this kind.

“Selecting the right partner to execute a project of this scale coupled with cutting edge battery experience was paramount for Terra-Gen, and Mortenson was a natural fit,” said Brian Gorda, Terra-Gen’s vice president of Engineering. “Terra-Gen is excited to push the industry to new heights and build a plant that provides energy for all hours of demand.”

The Edwards & Sanborn project is located near several operating wind and solar projects in Kern County, California. Mortenson is the full EPC contractor on both the solar and energy storage scopes.

“The Edwards & Sanborn solar and energy storage project is industry-changing and during this challenging 2020 will redefine the impact these systems will have on our clean energy future,” said Trent Mostaert, Mortenson’s vice president and general manager of Solar. “We are proud to combine our solar and energy storage design and construction expertise with Terra-Gen’s development capabilities to deliver a world-class energy facility.”

At peak construction, more than 700 people will be employed on-site at the project. Construction will begin in the first quarter with completion expected by the fourth quarter of 2022.

Solar production on the site will utilize more than 2.5 million modules to produce enough energy to power 260,000 homes in California and energy storage will utilize more than 110,000 lithium-ion battery modules.