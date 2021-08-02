NextEra wing selling $290M solar-storage project to AES Indiana

The Indiana subsidiary of AES Corp. will acquire and oversee building of a 250-MW solar and 180-MWh energy storage facility in that state.

AES Indiana is acquiring the Petersburg Solar Project in Pike County, Ind., from NextEra Energy Resources LLC, a division of Florida-based NextEra Energy. NextEra will continue to develop and construct the project. It will be connected to AES Indiana’s existing 2.1-GW coal-fired Petersburg Generating Station.

“The Petersburg Solar Project is a win-win solution that adds new technologies to our generation fleet, while also keeping economic benefits right here in Indiana,” said Kristina Lund, AES Indiana President and CEO. “We are excited to evolve our long-time partnership with Pike County, a community that has helped support and power the needs of Indianapolis for 50 years.”

AES hopes to have the project completed and operational by May 2024. It still needs the approval of Indiana state utility regulators.

The NextEra Energy Resources website describes the Petersburg Solar Project as totaling close to $300 million worth of investment and employing 300 construction jobs.