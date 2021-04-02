GE supplying turbines for three Oklahoma wind power farms totaling 1.48 GW

Wind project developer Invenergy has selected GE to provide a variety of turbines for three farms totaling 1.48 GW in Oklahoma.

GE will deliver the turbines for the North Central Wind Energy facilities in north-central and northwest Oklahoma. Invenergy is developing the project in partnership with Public Service Co. of Oklahoma (PSO), an American Electric Power (AEP) utility which is taking its first ownership in wind capacity.

The $2 billion North Central Wind Energy project includes three farms: the 999-MW Traverse Wind Energy Center, the 287-MW Maverick Wind Energy Center and the 199-MW Sundance Wind Energy Center. Maverick and Sundance will be completed in 2021 and Traverse in 2022.

All three projects will be owned by AEP-PSO upon completion.

“GE Renewable Energy is delighted to be a part of this exciting endeavor, which is the largest combined onshore wind project in GE’s history,” Tim White, GE Renewable Energy’s CEO for Onshore Americas, said in a statement. “We have a long partnership with Invenergy and AEP and look forward to working closely with them to help bring a significant amount of affordable, sustainable energy to the region.”

North Central Wind is the second 1-GW+ onshore project in the western hemisphere that GE will build out continuously this year, reinforcing both the demand for clean, renewable wind energy and GE’s strong position in the market.

Subscribe to PE’s free, weekly newsletter for more stories like this

GE Energy Financial Services (“GE EFS”) invested in the Traverse project during the construction phase and provided creative structuring to enable financing of this build transfer opportunity, demonstrating GE’s ability to solve problems for our customers.

Oklahoma generates close to a third of its electricity capacity from renewable energy resources, according to federal data. The state is home to more than 8,000 MW of wind power installed, putting into the top three states nationally.

PSO serves more than 500,000 customers in the state.

— — — — —

Utility-scale wind will be a key content theme in several tracks at POWERGEN International when it happens Jan. 26-28, 2022, in Dallas. The POWERGEN Call for Speakers is now open and seeking ideas for sessions. Click the Call for Speakers link to see more about our tracks and submit an abstract.