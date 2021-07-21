Duke investing $1B in 750 MW of Florida solar by 2024

Duke Energy Florida will begin construction on four new solar energy plants early next year as part of its short-term $1 billion solar infrastructure plan in the state.

The overall solar investment will include 10 new plants completed in Florida by 2024. The first four new sites will begin construction in early 2022 and be completed within 9 to 12 months, according to Duke.

“We continue investing in utility-scale solar in Florida because our customers deserve a cleaner energy future,” said Duke Energy Florida state president Melissa Seixas. “These solar plants are the latest milestones in our strategy to deliver reliable, cost-effective, clean energy to our customers.”

Combined the Duke Energy Florida solar plants will generate close to 750 MW at capacity.

The four new sites announced by the utility include:

The Hildreth Solar Power Plant will be built on 635 acres in Suwannee County, Fla. Once operational, the 74.9-MW facility will consist of approximately 220,000 single-axis tracking bifacial solar panels. Its innovative double-sided panel design is highly efficient and tracks the movement of the sun. The plant will be capable of effectively producing enough electricity to power approximately 23,000 average-sized homes at peak production.



The Bay Ranch Solar Power Plant will be built on 645 acres in Bay County, Fla. The 74.9-MW plant will consist of approximately 220,000 single-axis bifacial tracking solar panels that will produce enough carbon-free energy to effectively power more than 23,000 average-sized homes at peak production. Its innovative double-sided panel design is highly efficient and tracks the movement of the sun.



The Hardeetown Solar Power Plant will be built on 650 acres in Levy County, Fla. Once operational, the 74.9-MW facility will consist of approximately 218,000 single-axis bifacial tracking solar panels. Its double-sided panel design is highly efficient and tracks the movement of the sun.





The High Springs Solar Power Plant is proposed to be built on 700 acres in Alachua County, Fla. Once operational, the 74.9-MW facility will consist of approximately 216,000 single-axis tracking solar panels. The plant will be capable of effectively producing enough electricity to power approximately 23,000 average-sized homes at peak production.

Duke Energy Florida, like neighboring utility Florida Power & Light, is accelerating its solar energy development statewide as it retires coal-fired power. Duke plans to have spent $2 billion and installed about five million solar panels in the ground by 2024.

This includes more than 900 MW of solar generation under construction or in operation throughout Florida.