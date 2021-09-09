Burns & McDonnell leading EPC work for three Alliant Energy solar farms totaling 250 MW in Wisconsin

U.S.-based engineering, procurement and construction contractor Burns & McDonnell is leading EPC service for three Alliant Energy solar projects in Wisconsin.

Burns & McDonnell announced it was building the Bear Creek, North Rock and Wood County solar farms for Alliant Energy. Earlier this year, the project team successfully procured 1.5 million bifacial monocrystalline photovoltaic modules for the sites.

“The ability of our team to procure the quantity of PV panels needed, in such a high-demand market, was imperative to keeping the project progress on schedule” says Chad Cotter, Director of Solar EPC at Burns & McDonnell. “Our understanding of current panel market dynamics and relationships with the various suppliers allowed success during this high-demand time”

Bear Creek in Richland County will offer 50 MW in capacity, while North Rock (Rock County) and Wood County will contain 50 and 150 MW, respectively.

Burns & McDonnell will perform conceptual and detailed electrical design, environmental studies and permitting, civil and structural design for the PV modules, substation and gen-tie scopes. The team will work to construct the projects in a manner that is environmentally sustainable and supports wetland and wildlife preservation.

AZCO, a part of the Burns & McDonnell family of companies, headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin, will perform the pile driving, equipment installation and electrical scope. They will also fabricate and deliver substation steel designed by Burns & McDonnell for all three sites.

Approximately 10 miles of high-voltage overhead transmission lines and substations will be designed and built by Burns & McDonnell to connect the solar facilities with existing transmission infrastructure owned by American Transmission Company (ATC).

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin recently approved Alliant Energy’s filing for 675 MW in solar projects statewide. Work began on the three noted projects this summer and could be completed and operational by late 2022, according to reports.