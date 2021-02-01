NYPA trustees advance Next Generation Niagara project for hydropower

The New York Power Authority (NYPA) Board of Trustees recently authorized several initiatives advancing multi-year programs designed to upgrade and extend the operating life of its generation and transmission assets.

At its Jan. 26 meeting, the NYPA trustees authorized additional spending and contract awards tied to several projects, including Next Generation Niagara. NYPA awarded a 15-year contract valued at $18 million for the design, manufacture and delivery of new turbine shafts for the mechanical overhaul of the 2,525-MW Robert Moses Niagara Power Plant’s units. The contract is part of a $1.1 billion upgrade program known as Next Generation Niagara to extend the operating life of New York’s largest clean hydropower plant.

“The Power Authority is very proud of the work we are doing to help prepare New York State’s generation and transmission assets for the zero-emission energy grid of the future,” said Gil C. Quiniones, NYPA president and chief executive officer. “NYPA’s Board of Trustees shares Governor Cuomo’s sense of urgency to move the state toward a green energy economy, and these authorizations will help New York meet its aggressive energy and environmental goals.”

These multi-year upgrade and modernization programs will advance NYPA’s utility-wide digitization efforts and are foundational to NYPA’s strategic plan, which was recently updated to strengthen the authority’s role in advancing Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s nation-leading Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. These infrastructure investments also will helpNew York State meet its overarching goal of onboarding more renewable energy and building resiliency in the state’s energy system to combat the effects of climate change.

Among its other actions, the Board of Trustees authorized two resolutions valued at $139 million for the final phase of upgrades to equipment in the Niagara Power Plant’s switchyard. The upgrades are part of NYPA’s statewide Transmission Life Extension and Modernization program, which kicked off in 2012.

Enshrined into law through the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, New York is on a path to achieving its mandated goal of a zero-emissions electricity sector by 2040, including 70% renewable energy generation by 2030, and to reach economy-wide carbon neutrality. Under Governor Cuomo’s leadership, New York will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85% from 1990 levels by 2050, while meeting a goal to deliver 40% of the benefits of clean energy investments to disadvantaged communities.

NYPA is the largest state public power organization in the nation, operating 16 generating facilities and more than 1,400 circuit-miles of transmission lines. More than 80% of the electricity NYPA produces is clean renewable hydropower.