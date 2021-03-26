Now is your chance to register for HYDROVISION International 2021 in Spokane

By Elizabeth Ingram, Clarion Energy Content Director

At last, your chance has arrived to get out of the office (or your house) and re-engage with the hydropower industry and get valuable training: Registration is officially open for HYDROVISION International 2021, which will happen July 27-29 at the Spokane Convention Center in Spokane, Wash., U.S.

Simply log on to HydroEvent.com and click on the Register Today button. You’ll see a menu of available registration options and prices.

Individual full summit delegates receive access to all of HYDROVISION International’s educational sessions (eight summit tracks and two knowledge hubs), the keynote address, utility executive roundtable, exhibit hall, networking events, delegate lunches, and downloadable papers and presentations. They also are eligible to receive 10 professional development hours from attending the summit sessions.

Attending HYDROVISION International 2021 – the world’s largest hydro industry event — will offer immediate and long-term return on investment that include:

The ability to build alliances among hydro professionals and water resource stakeholders;

Share knowledge, expertise and viewpoints toward effective hydropower-related solutions;

Gain a better understanding of current and future policy and the challenges affecting hydro;

Learn from more than 200 hydro industry experts who will present during the event; and

Promote technology development to sustain the hydro industry.

New this year is our Digital Conference Pass. If you are unable to join us in Spokane, you can still join the hydropower community from wherever you are with this $150 pass. You’ll get access to the Opening Keynote Session, the Utility Executive Roundtable and four selected industry-leading conference sessions.

The actual content being presented is continually being developed, with input from the conference planning committee. It will continue to be updated between now and July. Visit the HYDROVISION International site regularly for updates or check our Hydro Review website.