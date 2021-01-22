Hydro+ next week: Increasing value during plant upgrades

Sponsors:

Significant new generation can be achieved worldwide by rehabilitating and uprating existing, aging hydro plants. In Canada, with the phase-out of coal-fired electricity legislated by 2030 and a national commitment to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, the existing hydropower fleet of nearly 85,000 MW must be optimized to contribute maximally to power system supply adequacy, reliability and resilience. At the same time, more frequent extreme weather events are influencing investment decisions. During this session, representatives from several Canadian hydropower producers who are planning for significant refurbishments in the years ahead will share their experiences, best practices and lessons learned.

Speakers:

Alison Bradley, Director Asset and Project Management at Ontario Power Generation

Mathieu Bolullo, Senior Director, Generation and Maintenance at Hydro-Québec Production

Patrick Bateman, Interim President at WaterPower Canada

