Entergy plans largest expansion of renewable energy in Mississippi’s history

Entergy Mississippi, which serves 456,000 customers in 45 counties, will begin issuing requests for proposals for renewable energy projects early next year. The finalized plans would then be taken before the Mississippi Public Service Commission for approval.

“Entergy’s EDGE plan will help Mississippi in its efforts to become energy independent, and increase the already wide range of energy options available to customers,” said Gov. Tate Reeves. “Entergy’s new power generation plan will help put Mississippi in an even better position to recruit job creators and contribute to our state’s economic growth.”

Entergy Mississippi partner Recurrent Energy broke ground in August on a 100-megawatt solar facility that will go into service next year.