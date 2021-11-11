Entergy plans largest expansion of renewable energy in Mississippi’s history

Entergy Mississippi plans to replace some aging natural gas plants with 1,000 megawatts of renewable energy by 2027, the largest ever expansion of renewable energy in the state's history.

The Economic Development with Green Energy (EDGE) plan aims to recruit industry to Mississippi with a healthy supply of renewable energy. The plan calls for Entergy Mississippi to add 500 MW of renewable power to its portfolio by 2025 and another 500 MW by 2027.

Under the EDGE plan, Entergy Mississippi's mix of power generation from renewable energy sources will increase from less than 1% currently to nearly one-third in five years. Natural gas currently makes up the majority of the company's power generation portfolio.

“Adding more renewable energy will put Mississippi communities in a better position for industrial recruitment, while also diversifying our power generation portfolio at a time of rising natural gas prices,” Entergy Mississippi CEO Haley Fisackerly said. “Along with the nuclear power provided by Grand Gulf, this would give our customers diverse, sustainable, reliable, clean and affordable power for years to come.”

Entergy Mississippi, which serves 456,000 customers in 45 counties, will begin issuing requests for proposals for renewable energy projects early next year. The finalized plans would then be taken before the Mississippi Public Service Commission for approval.

“Entergy’s EDGE plan will help Mississippi in its efforts to become energy independent, and increase the already wide range of energy options available to customers,” said Gov. Tate Reeves. “Entergy’s new power generation plan will help put Mississippi in an even better position to recruit job creators and contribute to our state’s economic growth.”

Entergy Mississippi partner Recurrent Energy broke ground in August on a 100-megawatt solar facility that will go into service next year.