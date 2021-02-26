Clothing retailer signs 13-year renewable energy supply deal with AEP Energy

The competitive retail wing of American Electric Power has signed a clean energy supply deal with apparel firm Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

AEP Energy will supply the retailer’s corporate headquarters and two distribution centers in New Albany, Ohio with clean energy through an Integrated Renewable Energy (IRE) solution – a long-term, fixed price retail energy option that supports new, locally-sourced wind and solar – for 13 years beginning in 2023.

“We’re proud to partner with Abercrombie & Fitch Co. as they work to reduce their carbon footprint. An integrated renewable energy solution will help them achieve their sustainability goals with energy from regional assets. AEP Energy is honored to support A&F Co.’s ongoing efforts as part of the retailer’s commitment to invest in renewable energy and reduce emissions,” said AEP Energy President Greg Hall.

“The shift to renewable electricity in our New Albany corporate operations will contribute to our recently stated goal of reducing Total Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030,” said Kim Harr, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s senior director of Sustainability. “This also supports our continued commitment to the environmental principles of the UN Global Compact. Our mission goals align with limiting the global temperature rise to 1.5°C and support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals #7 Affordable and Clean Energy and # 13 Climate Action. We thank Worthington Energy Consultants and AEP Energy for their collaboration on this innovative energy solution.”

AEP is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio as are its Energy and Renewables units. AEP Renewables owns wind farms in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Minnesota, Texas, Kansas and Colorado.