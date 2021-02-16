Appalachian Power seeks up to 300 MW of renewable generation capacity

Yesterday, Appalachian Power issued a Request for Proposals (RFPs) for up to 300 megawatts (MWs) of solar and/or wind generation resources. The request for bids is the first in a series of RFPs Appalachian Power will issue this year to comply with the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA).

Under the VCEA, Appalachian Power must meet annual targets while working toward 100 percent carbon-free energy in its Virginia service territory by 2050. The company is seeking facilities that are at least 50 MW in size and will be commercially operational by mid-December 2023, although proposals with an operational date of no later than Dec. 15, 2024 will be considered. Bidders may also include proposals with an option for a battery storage system.

Under the RFP, Appalachian Power may acquire a single or multiple solar and/or wind facilities from winning bidders who meet certain economic and operational criteria. Proposals that qualify for federal tax credits are preferred, but not required.

To qualify for consideration, solar projects must be located in Virginia. Wind projects located in Virginia are preferred, but not required. All projects must be interconnected to PJM, the independent regional transmission organization that manages the electric grid in 13 states, including Virginia.

Businesses seeking to submit a proposal can access criteria, required forms, and other specifics here. Proposals must be submitted by March 31, 2021. Any project selected by Appalachian Power through the RFP process is conditional upon and subject to approval by the required regulatory authorities.

Appalachian Power brings power to Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee (as AEP Appalachian Power) and produces approximately 1,099 GWh (gigawatt hours) of energy annually from wind and hydropower. Additionally, AEP produces approximately 32,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including 4,300 megawatts of renewable energy to its customers.