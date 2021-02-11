AEP to sell 48-MW Ohio hydro plant to Eagle Creek Renewable Energy

American Electric Power has reached an agreement to sell its 48-MW Racine Plant, owned by generation affiliate AEP Generation Resources, to Eagle Creek Renewable Energy.

“The sale of Racine Plant is part of our ongoing strategic evaluation of our generating assets as we focus on our regulated business operations and invest in the infrastructure and energy innovations that bring value to our customers,” said Nicholas K. Akins, AEP chairman, president and chief executive officer. “We continue to add new emission-free energy both in our regulated states and through contracted renewable projects that fit with our overall strategy and portfolio.”

The Racine plant is on the Ohio River in Racine, Ohio. The run-of-river facility began operating in 1983 at a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lock and dam.

The sale of Racine is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021 and is subject to approval by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. AEP said that due to the competitive nature of the transaction, the sale price will not be disclosed.

AEP Generation Resources has retired or sold all of its capacity, except for the 595-MW Cardinal Plant Unit 1, which is set to retire in 2030, consistent with AEP’s move to exit the competitive generation business.

Eagle Creek Renewable Energy owns and operates 86 hydroelectric facilities in the U.S.

AEP, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to customers. AEP has about 30,000 MW of generating capacity, including more than 5,300 MW of renewable energy.