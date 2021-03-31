AEP Energy signs long-term solar PPA deal for Opdenergy project

The competitive retail market subsidiary of American Electric Power is contracting with an independent firm which will develop an 80-MW solar plant in West Virginia.

Under terms of the deal, Opdenergy will develop the solar project in Jefferson County. AEP Energy will take the energy generated to its customers through its Integrated Renewable Energy solution—a long-term, fixed price plan to support new and locally sourced clean energy.

“AEP Energy is proud to partner with Opdenergy to add to our growing portfolio of renewable energy resources. This project will ensure we can continue to deliver clean, reliable energy to customers who have chosen our IRE solution, while also providing valuable economic benefits to the eastern panhandle of West Virginia,” said Greg Hall, president of AEP Energy.

The plant is expected to be connected by the end of 2022. Once operational, it will generate more than 153,000 MWh per year.

Luis Cid, CEO of Opdenergy, stated, “We are very excited to sign this agreement with such a great partner in the U.S. as AEP Energy. This project will be a very positive endeavor for both companies and the local community. We will continue to work to increase our position in a market as important as the United States and to contribute to the implementation and development of clean energy in the country.”

AEP Energy supplies electricity and natural gas to more than 500,000 customers in six states and Washington, D.C.

Opdenergy is a global firm with about 9 GW of solar and wind in its renewable energy project pipeline, according to the company.