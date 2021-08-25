ACWA Power inaugurates 300MW Dubai solar project in UAE

Power Engineering International

Saudi Arabia-based multinational ACWA Power has inaugurated a 300MW unit of the planned 900MW Shuaa 3 PSC Solar Energy project in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The unit will produce enough electricity to power 270,000 residential households and avoid the emissions of 1,18 million tonnes of carbon emissions per year. Some bifacial solar panels have been installed to increase the efficiency of the project and generation by 20%, according to a statement.

Some 2662 automatic cleaning robots will be installed around the project, a system that guarantees a cleaning factor of 99.3%, further optimizing the productivity and operational capability of the plant.

The 300 MW project is the first phase of up to 900 MW of solar capacity that is being installed by ACWA Power and its partners as part of a $570 million deal awarded at a world-record tariff of $1.6953 cents per kWh last year.

The 900 MW is the fifth phase of the 5000 MW Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, one of the world’s largest renewable energy projects.

The park will be the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the Independent Power Producer and is expected to avoid the emissions of 6.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions per year.

Once completed, the 900 MW Shuaa Solar project increases the total capacity of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum park to 1313 MW. Dubai Electricity & Water Authority owns 60% of the Shuaa 3 PSC project while 40% is split between ACWA Power and Gulf Investment Corporation.

ACWA Power chairman Mohammad Abunayyan said the inauguration “reinforces ACWA Power’s commitment to supporting Dubai’s ambitious strategy to balance economic growth and environmental sustainability”.

The development marks a major milestone in Dubai’s energy transition and diversification of energy resources.