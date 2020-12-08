Dominion Energy grants $6M to Virginia Union as part of $25M STEM outreach to historically black schools

Dominion Energy has committed $25 million in grants to help foster science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs at historically black colleges and universities.

One of those schools, Virginia Union University, will endow a STEM studies program with the $6 million grant from Virginia-based utility Dominion. VVU will create a Dominion Energy Scholars scholarship program, complete renovations to its Huntley Hall, support workforce development and training and underwrite technology upgrades to 40 classrooms.

“We are grateful to Dominion Energy for awarding us this grant to support Virginia Union University’s growth as we continue to expand our offerings to the next generation of scholars,” said Dr. Hakim Lucas, President of Virginia Union University. “The funds will assist the university in making necessary changes and renovations to work towards becoming a ‘Best in Class’ institution.”



Virginia Union University is one of 11 historically black colleges and universities benefiting from Dominion Energy’s six-year “HBCU Promise.” The program will support endowments, capital projects, operating expenses and educational programs in clean energy at HBCUs in Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Dominion Energy also has committed $10 million in scholarships to assist African American and other underrepresented minority students who reside in the company’s service area. Students can learn more and apply at DominionEnergy.com/EquityScholarships.

