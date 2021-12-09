New Mexico regulators reject Avangrid/PNM merger

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission rejected the proposed merger between the Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Avangrid, Inc.

Commissioners largely sided with analysis by PRC hearing examiner Ashley Schannauer that the potential harms of the merger outweighed the benefits.

They echoed concerns that the merger could lead to higher rates for utility customers and decreased reliability. Commissioners cited Avangrid’s track record in several Northeastern states, where the utility owner has accrued tens of millions in fines for poor performance.

PRC Commissioners also noted concerns about a criminal investigation involving executives with Iberdrola, Avangrid’s parent company.

“If the performance they’ve done elsewhere turns out to be what happens in New Mexico, all of those so-called benefits will be soaked up in reliability issues and higher rates,” said District 5 PRC Commissioner Stephen Fischmann.

PNW and Avangrid touted benefits to the proposed merger, like faster decarbonization, customer rate credits and economic development funding. The applicants said the merger would improve PNM’s credit, allowing it to borrow lower and therefore save ratepayers money.

But that wasn’t enough to convince commissioners.

“This whole deal to me boils down to promises vs. actual performance,” said Fischmann.

The vote was 5-0. It followed a 4-1 vote to denying the applicants’ request for oral argument seeking to address commissioners’ concerns.

“I am disappointed the Commission didn’t see the merits of the agreements reached by parties and also rejected our request to hear oral arguments,” said Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources’ chairman, President and CEO. “We put forth an agreement that would strengthen New Mexico’s future as we partnered with a global company to meet the challenges of climate change while ensuring affordable and reliable service to PNM customers for years to come.”

Avangrid also expressed disappointment with the PRC’s decision, saying it was evaluating next steps.

“While we re-evaluate the path ahead, we remain dedicated to the work we do every day across 24 states to create economic, social and environmental value in all the communities we serve,” read a statement from the company.

“While we hope to one day welcome New Mexico into the AVANGRID family, our future remains bright – we are grateful for the daily efforts of our dedicated team and inspired by recent groundbreaking of Vineyard Wind, America’s first major offshore wind energy installation.”

Five federal agencies and the Texas Public Utilities Commission (PUC) had already and approved the proposed merger, leaving the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission as the only remaining approval necessary. The original application was filed before the Commission last November.

