Two MTU gas engines will power first LNG-fueled tugboat in Singapore

Parent company Rolls-Royce will supply two MTU gas engines to construction of the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) hybrid-powered tug in the world, according to the company.

The two MTU 16V 4000 M55RN gas engines to go to the Sembcorp Marine Integrated Yard for building the LNG-powered tug that will be operated in Singapore.

The new LNG-hybrid tug is the first of 12 tugs that Sembcorp Marine plans to design and build to replace the existing diesel-powered ones between now and 2025.

“We are very happy to be part of Sembcorp Marine’s efforts in environmental protection and adopt new green technologies in their operations said Chew Xiang Yu, Head of Rolls-Royce Power Systems’ commercial marine business in Asia, in a statement. “The MTU marine gas engines are part of Rolls-Royce’s Green and High-Tech program. Without exhaust gas aftertreatment they emit no sulfur oxides…only very small quantities of nitrogen oxide and (emitted) particulate mass is below the verification limit.”

This is the first LNG-hybrid tug to be powered by mtu gas engines worldwide, Rolls-Royce says. Designed by LMG Marin (Norway), part of the Sembcorp Marine group, to deliver 65T Bollard Pull (BP) with ABS Class, the LNG-hybrid tug is estimated to be completed in the later part of 2021.

The main propulsion system of the tug comprises twin 16-cyclinder mtu Series 4000 gas units which will provide a combined total power of 2984 kW at 1600 RPM.