Regulators OK 4-MW gas-fired power plant construction in Alberta

The Alberta Utilities Commission has granted approval for a company to construct and operate a 4-MW natural gas-fired power plant near the town of Rocky Mountain House.

The AUC earlier this month ruled that NEXUS Energy Associates could build and connect the small Rocky Power Plant. Rocky will be comprised of two 2-MW generators, according to the report.

NEXUS plans to connect the Rocky Plant to the Alberta Interconnected Electric System via the FortisAlberta distribution system.

NEXUS filed an equipment amendment regarding the planned project. The plant would include two Caterpillar G3520C generators capable of 2 MW each.

The Rocky project is expected to be completed by July 31, 2022. It is going to be located near the North Saskatchewan River northwest of Rocky Mountain House.

Nexus Energy is an independent power generator in Canada. As the nation has shifted away from coal-fired generation, the portion of gas-fired generation has more than doubled to more 10 percent of the Canadian electricity mix.