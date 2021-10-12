Lakeland Electric selects S&L to lead EPC work on 120-MW RICE project to replace coal-fired plant in Florida

Sargent & Lundy will handle engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) management of a planned 120-MW gas-fired reciprocating internal combustion engine (RICE) power plant in Lakeland, Florida.

Lakeland Electric awarded the EPC contract for the project to be built on the existing McIntosh Power Plant site. Sargent & Lundy has led several RICE projects in the region.

MAN Energy Solutions will supply six 18V51/60G engines,, along with the major power island auxiliaries to Lakeland Electric based on Sargent & Lundy’s developed specifications.

The gas-fired engines will offer quick-starting, flexible power resources to replace the recently retired coal-fired plant.

The Lakeland plant is scheduled for commercial operation by late 2023.

McIntosh’s final operating Unit 3 was decommissioned earlier this year. The municipal utility has previously spent more than $5 million to fix issues with Unit 3 in the past year, resulting in several outages, according to reports.

Sargent & Lundy has guided EPC duties for RICE projects ranging from the Montana-Dakota Utilities gas-fired plant to others in more than a dozen countries.