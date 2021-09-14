Florida municipal utility contracts MAN to supply gas-fired RICE engines for 120-MW plant

MAN Energy Solutions is providing equipment and building a quick-response, gas-fired power station to replace a recently retired coal-fired plant in a Florida community.

The city of Lakeland’s municipal utility has contracted German-based MAN to supply six 18V51/60G reciprocating internal combustion engines for the new McIntosh power plant. MAN is committed to delivering the engines and balance of plant equipment to the 120-MW plant by July 2022.

“We are very proud that Lakeland Electric entrusts us with this lighthouse project, which represents a significant milestone for our power segment here in the U.S.,” Wayne Jones, chief sales officer and executive energy board member with MAN Energy Solutions, said in a statement.

“Our top-of-the-line 18V51/60 reciprocating gas engine, combined with a very sophisticated, heat-recovery system, specifically designed to support the plant’s stand-by operation, perfectly matches Lakeland Electric’s stated commitment to safely provide its customers with affordable, highly dependable and sustainable electric-services,” he added.

Both Lakeland Electric and MAN are committing to building the plant and making it operational as soon as safely possible.

MAN also is contracted with a 10-year service agreement for the plant.

The MAN 51/60G gas engine has a 50-percent efficiency rating in single cycle and up to 95 percent in cogeneration. The Lakeland plant will be a stand-by operation, so the engine’s quick startup time is advantageous to the city’s power needs.