Mitsubishi blast furnace gas turbine to power Chinese steel factory

Mitsubishi Power will supply a 180-MW gas-fired turbine for a Chinese steelmaking operation.

Jiangsu Shagang Group has contracted Japan-based Mitsubishi to deliver the M701SDAX gas turbine for the combined cycle (GTCC) power plant. The M701-class turbine will be fueled by blast furnace gas and the plant is expected to enter operations by 2023.

The BFG-fired GTCC power plant will be delivered to Zhangjiagang Hongchang Plate Co., Ltd. in Zhangjiagang, a county-level city under the administration of Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, situated approximately 100 kilometers northwest of Shanghai. The facility will comprise a gas turbine, heat recovery steam generator, steam turbine, generator, gas compressor, and auxiliary equipment.

Mitsubishi Power will manufacture the M701SDAX gas turbine, the plant’s core component, at its Takasago Works in Hyogo Prefecture, and also supply related and auxiliary equipment. The steam turbine and generator will be provided by Dongfang Electric Group, a Chinese manufacturer of heavy electric machinery with which Mitsubishi Power has a cooperative relationship.

Jiangsu-based Jiangsu Shagang Group is one of China’s – and the world’s – leading steelmakers. Established in 1975, the company mainly produces iron, steel and rolled steel plates.

To date, Mitsubishi Power has supplied the company with four BGF GTCC power plants (50 MW class), starting with the first facility inaugurated in 2005.

BFG has a lower calorific or energy density value than natural gas, and for that reason advanced technology is required to enable its stable combustion. Mitsubishi Power first achieved its proprietary technologies in BFG-fired GTCC power systems, including development of a dedicated combustion system, in the 1980s.

Since then, the company has supplied numerous installations to steel plants worldwide. Mitsubishi Power currently has a greater than 60% global market share in BFG-fired gas turbines, the company said.