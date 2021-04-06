EGSA names Mustafa as first-ever CEO

The Electrical Generating Systems Association has named Mir M. Mustafa as the first-ever CEO of the on-site power organization.

Mustafa started work this week to manage day-to-day management and staff activities for EGSA. Previously those duties were handled by an association management company.

Mustafa

“Mir’s background, leadership skills, and relevant experience coupled with his passion to serve and grow EGSA clearly make him the best choice for our first-ever CEO,” said Kurt Summers, EGSA Board President, and President and CEO of Austin Generator Service. “This is a watershed event for EGSA, and I couldn’t be more excited about our selection.”

EGSA’s membership includes more than 725 companies, covering manufacturers, distributors-dealers, contractors, engineers, service firms and end-users for on-site gen-set systems. It also serves as a leading authority on development and monitoring of performance standards for the on-site power industry.

“EGSA members provide the essential products and services that secure and strengthen our nation’s critical infrastructure through distributed on-site power generation,” said Mustafa. “I’m absolutely thrilled at the opportunity to serve our members and lead such a dynamic and important organization.”

Prior to leading EGSA, Mustafa was vice president and general counsel for BuildingAction, a Washington, D.C.-based coalition advocating for energy efficiency and sustainability infrastructure legislation.

He also was executive director-energy and infrastructure for e-On Batteries, an energy storage firm, and served as executive director-business development for the National Electrical Contractors Association.

Mustafa holds a Juris Doctor degree from John Marshall Law School and a BA from the University of Illinois-Chicago.

National executive search firm Kittleman & Associates was retained by EGSA to recruit the first-ever CEO for the group.