Dominion handling EPC duties for on-site power, microgrid projects at Marine base in Virginia

Dominion Energy will lead long-term contractor and technical services for new on-site power and microgrid projects at Marine Corps Base Quantico.

The Virginia-based utility was awarded a 22-year, $47.9 million utility energy service contract (UESC) for the 55,000-acre Marine facility near Triangle, VA.

The project will bolster energy resiliency at MCB Quantico, by installing new generators to support critical facilities via onsite microgrids during emergency operations. Additionally, it calls for refurbishing an existing microturbine system which will reduce peak demand at MCB Quantico and reduce electric costs for the federal government.

Energy savings of $1.6 million annually are anticipated with equipment upgrades, HVAC repairs and LED lighting installations, according to the Dominion release.

“This is a great opportunity for Dominion Energy to provide our industry expertise to enhance energy resiliency and help provide cost savings for MCB Quantico,” said Ed Baine, President – Dominion Energy Virginia. “We appreciate the great work being done by members of the military and look forward to supporting their mission.”

Dominion Energy and its subcontractor, Energy Systems Group, will provide operations, maintenance, repair & replacement of the base’s energy facilities for the life of the contract. The project’s construction will be completed by February 2023. The overall contract will last until March 2044.

The project is part of NAVFAC Washington’s move to contract with utilities that have expertise in replacing, operating, and maintaining energy infrastructure. NAVFAC Washington awarded the contract following a competitive bid process.

Marine Corps Base Quantico is a main training facility to the service branch. It is often called the “Crossroads of the Marines.”

