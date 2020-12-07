Siemens SGT-700 gas-fired turbines delivered to CHP plant in U.S.

Siemens Energy has delivered two gas-fired turbines for the combined heat and power (CHP) plant serving a new food ingredient processing facility in Indiana.

The SGT-700 turbines—built and shipped from the Siemens production facility in Finspång, Sweden­—will power the Tate & Lyle-owned plant in Lafayette, Indiana. The gas-fired CHP power system is replacing coal-fired boilers previously used at the facility.

Earlier this year, Tate & Lyle announced plans to spend $75 million at its Lafayette South plant on a project meant to make the corn processing facility more environmentally friendly, according to the local Journal & Courier.

By generating electricity on-site and recovering heat that would typically be wasted, the new CHP operation will increase energy efficiency and substantially reduce energy costs and carbon emissions. The delivery of the SGT-700 turbines marks the 1000th and 1001th delivered gas turbine from Siemens Energy’s Finspång factory.

“We are delighted to celebrate this milestone with Tate & Lyle who are a valued customer,” said Karim Amin, Executive Vice President Generation at Siemens Energy. “Embracing the huge benefits distributed energy generation can bring, we are at an exciting point in the transformation to a sustainable energy system. Siemens Energy is prepared and ready to help customers and societies to meet their decarbonization and efficiency goals.”

The new cogeneration system, with a power output of over 30 MW per unit, will replace the site’s coal-fired boiler, providing a more than 30 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and around a five percent reduction in water use. The gas turbines will generate electricity and steam to power and heat the facility.

The order includes a long-term service agreement and follows the delivery of two SGT-700 turbines to the Tate & Lyle’s food ingredient processing plant in Loudon, Tennessee, in 2017.

“We are very pleased to be partnering with Siemens Energy to enable our Lafayette South facility to transition from coal to natural gas as its energy source”, said Travis Montoya, Lafayette South Plant Manager. “We take our responsibility to the environment very seriously and, in line with our purpose of Improving Lives for Generations, we are committed to doing more to care for the planet, including lowering our greenhouse gas emissions by using cleaner energy.”