Nel Hydrogen electroyzer to reduce CO2 in Swedish industrial plant

Nel Hydrogen has contracted to supply an electroyzer producing green hydrogen for a steel rolling and milling operation in Sweden.

The collaboration with Ovako, Volvo, Hitachi ABB Power Grids and H2 Green Steel could help the plant reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 50 percent from current levels, according to the release about the project.

Nel CEO Jon André Løkke calls it the first project in the world to heat steel with hydrogen prior to rolling. Green hydrogen is H2 which is created by an electrolyzer powered by carbon-free resources such as wind or solar or nuclear.

”We will work collaboratively together to make this project a success, based on the joint learnings we will standardize the overall solution and ensure that this can be replicated in different locations all across Europe,” Løkke added.

The carbon-free hydrogen facility would be in Hofors, Sweden.

