Maryland CHP grants supply $3.3M for on-site power projects

Maryland’s state Energy Administration has awarded $3.3 million in grants to help numerous businesses and public entities develop energy efficiency and carbon reduction through combined heat & power (CHP) projects and microgrids.
The CHP grants will help fund on-site power resiliency projects for the businesses and mission-critical services named in the awards. Maryland’s Strategic Energy Investment Fund provides the awards.
See our full coverage of cogeneration & microgrid projects
“Powering Maryland’s clean energy future is an essential collaboration between the public and private sectors,” said Dr. Mary Beth Tung, MEA Director. “This round of new CHP awards builds on our previous successes and ensures that Maryland businesses and critical infrastructure are able to run more efficiently and provide services, even during a blackout.”
Among the Maryland CHP grant winners include:
- Becton-Dickinson and Company is a medical technology company that earlier this year announced an antigen test that helps to detect the COVID-19 virus. Located in Cockeysville, the company will use their $650,000 award to enhance operation sustainability and diminish power outages. This new 2,000 kW CHP system will satisfy nearly half of annual electricity consumption needs, plus produce necessary hot water and steam.
- ITility, a Veteran-Owned Disabled Small Business specializing in a variety of services, including renewable energy system development, received a $120,000 award for an innovative project fueled by 100% clean and renewable energy derived by onsite-produced biogas. Partnering with Elceed Farm in Somerset County, ITility will design and install a 27 kW renewable natural gas (RNG) system. The RNG will be produced in an onsite anaerobic digester that utilizes the farm’s chicken manure, allowing for increased nutrient management that helps improve water quality in the Chesapeake Bay.
- The Bethesda North Marriott & Conference Center, located in Rockville, requires continuous access to reliable, affordable electricity and heat energy in order to ensure the satisfaction of guests and attendees. To enhance the cost-effectiveness and resilience of their operations, the property received a $363,000 FY21 MEA CHP award for the installation of a 550 kW system. It will produce electricity to satisfy approximately 60% of annual consumption needs, and the heat output will be used to enhance the efficiency of hot water production.
- The Housing Authority of Baltimore City will use their $108,000 award to reduce energy costs for low-to-moderate income residents at Douglass Home, a multifamily housing community in east Baltimore, with a 180 kW CHP system that will meet approximately 75% of the building’s annual electricity needs.
- — — — — —
- The New Energy Mix track at POWERGEN International 2022 will feature CHP, microgrids and distributed energy projects. The POWERGEN Call for Speakers is now open and seeking session ideas about those types of on-site power projects. Submit abstracts here.