Maryland CHP grants supply $3.3M for on-site power projects

Maryland’s state Energy Administration has awarded $3.3 million in grants to help numerous businesses and public entities develop energy efficiency and carbon reduction through combined heat & power (CHP) projects and microgrids.

The CHP grants will help fund on-site power resiliency projects for the businesses and mission-critical services named in the awards. Maryland’s Strategic Energy Investment Fund provides the awards.

“Powering Maryland’s clean energy future is an essential collaboration between the public and private sectors,” said Dr. Mary Beth Tung, MEA Director. “This round of new CHP awards builds on our previous successes and ensures that Maryland businesses and critical infrastructure are able to run more efficiently and provide services, even during a blackout.”

