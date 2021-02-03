GE completes coal-to-gas conversion at 661-MW CHP plant in China

Power Engineering International

GE has announced the start of commercial operations for the Junliangcheng combined heat and power (CHP) plant in Tianjin City, mainland China.

GE provided the power generation equipment for the new CHP gas power plant that will replace the existing coal-fired power plant (pictured). Following the coal-to-gas transition, the plant is expected to reduce sulfur dioxide (SO2) and NOx emissions by approximately 1,194 and 7,775 tons per year respectively.

Today, the plant provides up to 661MW of electricity, the equivalent output needed to heat and power approximately 100,000 homes in China living in an area of 7 million square meters.

The plant, owned by China Huadian Tianjin Junliangcheng Power Generation Co., Ltd., part of China Huadian Corporation (CHD), features the first commercially operating GE 9HA.01 technology in China. In addition, GE supplied the Mark VIe Distributed Control Solution, for full combined cycle plant control and operation, while GE’s local partner on this project –Harbin Electric – provided the steam turbine, generator and balance-of-plant equipment for Juliangcheng.

A representative of China Huadian Corporation said: “Coal-to-gas switching is an effective and rapid method to reduce emissions and we are pleased to have selected GE’s highly efficient gas technology for this project… We are sure our combined heat and power plant represents a best practice for modernisation and transition of existing coal-fired power plants in the country.”

“By providing GE’s H-class leading technology, we helped China Huadian reduce Juliangcheng plant’s environmental impact significantly,” said Yang Dan, president of GE Gas Power China. “Coal-to-gas switching by retiring existing coal-fired capacity and replacing it with new, high efficiency combined cycle capacity offers massive potential to combat climate change, and we are honored to support our customers like China Huadian in this transition”.

In response to China‘s rapid economic and population growth, urbanization, and booming manufacturing industry, the Chinese government has announced its plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, confirmed by the recent pledge to have CO2 emissions peak before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.

Natural gas-fired generators have the lowest CO2 emissions of all fossil power generation fuels — a natural gas-fired combined cycle plant has roughly 50% of the CO2 emissions of a similarly-sized coal plant, and lower emissions levels for other pollutants such as mercury, NOx, SOx and particulate matter.

In addition, to further advance decarbonization utilizing gas power, GE’s H-Class gas turbine portfolio currently has the capability to burn up to 50% by volume of hydrogen when blended with natural gas — offering a future pathway for even lower or near-zero carbon operations.