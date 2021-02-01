2G, Doosan Babcock partner on hydrogen CHP plant at Scottish airport

The European Marine Energy Center is launching a project to use green hydrogen to decarbonize heat and power at Kirkwall Airport on the Scottish islands of Orkney.



Funded by the Scottish Government via Highlands and Islands Enterprise, the project – believed to be the first of its kind in the UK – will see a novel hydrogen combustion engine installed and demonstrated at the airport.

In November, 2G Energy talked at POWERGEN+ about achieving reliable, carbon-free power. Watch their presentation and more of POWERGEN+ online. The Feb. 17-18 focuses on utility workforce trends and challenges, featuring Exelon, UBC Millwrights, NRG Energy and more. Click here for free registration

This project forms part of a package of initiatives to decarbonize the airport after a range of opportunities were identified in an energy consumption study which found that space and water heating demand in the airport terminal represented the biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions after aircraft operations.

Scotland-based Doosan Babcock, together with its combined heat and power manufacturer 2G, will provide the hydrogen combustion technology.

2G Hydrogen CHP technology selected to be demonstrated at Kirkwall Airport (Credit 2G)

2G’s hydrogen-ready CHP system will be coupled with the airport’s existing heating system to meet the heating and power requirements of the main airport buildings.

Due to be deployed for an extended trial period at the airport, the CHP plant will use green hydrogen supplied by EMEC to generate electricity as well as recover and use by-product heat to deliver an efficient and comprehensive energy solution.



This is the first 2G 100% hydrogen CHP system installed in the UK and the first of the Doosan Babcock-2G partnership, which combines 2G’s product portfolio with Doosan Babcock’s expertise in technology integration.